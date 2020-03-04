Insider claims Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins ‘faked their romance for months’

An insider has alleged that Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard have been faking their romance for a number of months.

The report claims that the couple did have true feelings for one another, but remained together as a career asset in the final weeks of their relationship.

An insider told The Sun’s Simon Boyle: “Maura felt pressured to stick with him.”

“They had booked jobs together, parties they had to attend,” they alleged.

“When they met in Love Island it was genuine.”

“But when the showbiz treadmill started on the outside, it was a sham.”

The insider alleges that the couple may have split after the National Television Awards, which the couple co-hosted. Reports at the time claimed that Maura and Curtis fought on the night.

“The NTAs was the last straw,” the insider alleged.

“Maura has star quality and is a professional. Curtis showed his true colours that night,” they claimed.

Goss.ie have contacted representatives for both Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard for comment.