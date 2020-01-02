Insider claims Caroline Flack’s blood seen in shocking photo – NOT Lewis Burton’s

"There is heaps of blood, but it’s not all from Lewis."

Insider claims Caroline Flack’s blood seen in shocking photo – NOT Lewis...

Insiders have claimed that the gruesome image of a blood stained bed in Caroline Flack’s home shows her blood and not the blood of her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

The disturbing image allegedly shows a bedroom in the presenter’s home that is soaked in blood following the alleged assault which took place on December 12th.

Caroline is set to go on trial in March following claims that she assaulted Lewis.

During her first court appearance on December 23rd it was alleged that she beat her boyfriend over the head with a lamp while he slept.

However, sources claimed to The Sun: “There is heaps of blood, but it’s not all from Lewis.”

“Most of it was from Caroline’s injury after she smashed a glass and she was bleeding quite a lot from that…”

“Things got very out of hand and no one is denying that.”

“But Lewis was not the only one who was bleeding so it’s important to keep that in mind.”

Lewis took to social media yesterday to defend his “harmless” girlfriend.

He claimed the blood wasn’t his and said: “Bullsh*t this isn’t my blood and I didn’t get hit over the head with a lamp.”

“Can everyone stop now.”

In the final Gosscast episode of 2019, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker talk through the biggest stories of the year.

From the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods scandal to the Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney drama, the girls are spilling all the tea. Take a listen:

Listen on iTunes and Spotify: