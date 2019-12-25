Home Top Story Inside the annual Kardashian Christmas Eve party

Inside the annual Kardashian Christmas Eve party

The famous family didn't disappoint

By
Goss Team
-
SHARE
The Kardashians are linked to Scottish royalty

It’s with out a doubt the most A-list Christmas party every year, and the Kardashians didn’t disappoint with their Christmas Eve bash this year.

The famous family shared behind-the-scenes videos and photos on their social media, with everyone looking as glam as ever.

Khloe can be seen in videos dazzling in a sparkly gold dress, Kim wore a black and white figure-gigging number, while Kylie and daughter Stormi matched in custom-made Ralph and Russo green gowns.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Khloe looks gorgeous tonight! I wonder if True is matching

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Fanpage (@khloekvideo) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Khloe and Kylie feeling the beat 💝

A post shared by Khloe Snapchat (@khloesnapchats) on

Guests at the lavish event were treated to a live performance by Kanye West’s Sunday Service choir as well as a performance by the family’s close friend Sia.

The singer performed some of her biggest hits while in a life size gift box in front of the celeb crowd.

Meanwhile Kylie was spotted with former beau Travis Scott at the party, spending time with their daughter Stormi.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR