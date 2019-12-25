Inside the annual Kardashian Christmas Eve party

It’s with out a doubt the most A-list Christmas party every year, and the Kardashians didn’t disappoint with their Christmas Eve bash this year.
The famous family shared behind-the-scenes videos and photos on their social media, with everyone looking as glam as ever.
Khloe can be seen in videos dazzling in a sparkly gold dress, Kim wore a black and white figure-gigging number, while Kylie and daughter Stormi matched in custom-made Ralph and Russo green gowns.
View this post on Instagram
Khloe looks gorgeous tonight! I wonder if True is matching
View this post on Instagram
Khloe and Kylie feeling the beat 💝
Guests at the lavish event were treated to a live performance by Kanye West’s Sunday Service choir as well as a performance by the family’s close friend Sia.
The singer performed some of her biggest hits while in a life size gift box in front of the celeb crowd.
Meanwhile Kylie was spotted with former beau Travis Scott at the party, spending time with their daughter Stormi.