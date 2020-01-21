Inside Kylie Jenner’s ‘over the top’ plans for Stormi’s 2nd birthday

The star is being "extremely secretive" about the party

Kylie Jenner is already putting plans in place for her daughter Stormi’s second birthday.

An insider revealed that the soon-to-be two-year-old is set to have an over-the-top party on February 1st.

Speaking to Hollywood Life about Kylie’s plans, a source revealed that Stormi’s second soiree is set to be bigger and bolder than her first.

Kylie is being “extremely secretive when it comes to Stormi’s second birthday, but everyone knows it will be huge and over the top,” said the source.

“She’s done a ton of meetings and is making sure every little detail is taken care of with the party planner.”

“She loves everything to be customised with colours, engraving, embellishments etc. Like any Kardashian party, no detail will be missed.”

The KUWTK star is keeping all of the plans a secret from friends and family, in order to surprise everyone with the extravagant bash.

“She’s not sharing anything with anyone and likes to keep it a surprise like the last party.”

“She likes to make these things special for Stormi but also for herself.”

According to reports, Travis Scott will be in attendance at the party.