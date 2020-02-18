Inquest into the death of Caroline Flack confirmed

An inquest into the death of Caroline Flack’s death has been confirmed.

The inquest will begin tomorrow, the 19th of February 2020.

The inquest will be held at Poplar Coroner’s Court, where the coroner will determine the circumstances of Caroline’s passing.

Caroline sadly passed away on February 15th in her London home.

The presenter died aged 40, mere weeks before she was expected to stand trial for an alleged assault that she was arrested for in December of 2019.

Caroline Flack was told on Friday the 14th that her assault case was still going ahead – even though her boyfriend Lewis Burton has said he wasn’t pressing charges.

Caroline pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Caroline’s family confirmed her death in a statement, and asked for privacy during this difficult time.