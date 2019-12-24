Get ready for lots of matching pjs!

In Pictures: See how Irish stars celebrated Christmas Eve

Irish stars have been sharing special moments from their Christmas Eve celebrations on social media.

From posing alongside their children, to sharing photos with their beloved pets, some of our favourite stars have been posting some very festive pictures.

Take a look:

Pippa O’Connor



Mum-of-two Pippa shared a heart-warming post on Instagram.

In two photos the fashionista can be seen snuggling up to her husband Brian Ormond and her two sons Ollie and Louis in their lavish family home.

We are digging the matching pyjamas btw.

Daithi O’Se

View this post on Instagram Getting into the Christmas spirit.. Merry Christmas everybody 🎅🎅🎅🎅 A post shared by Dáithí Ó Sé (@daithiose) on Dec 24, 2019 at 9:44am PST



Ryan Tubridy may be known as the TV presenter always sporting Christmas jumpers over the festive season, but Daithi O’Se can take the crown this week.

The RTE presenter posted a photo in his Christmas PJs, preparing for a busy Christmas Day with his wife Rita and son Michael.

Rosie Connolly

Just days after handing over a cheque for over a quarter of a million to the Temple Street Foundation, Rosie Connolly is taking some much needed time out.

The popular influencer shared a cute post with her son Harry excited for Santa, while daughter Remi was tucked up in bed.

Nicky Byrne

View this post on Instagram Merry Christmas from all the Byrnes! 🎅🏻🎄🎁 A post shared by Nicky Byrne (@nickybyrneinsta) on Dec 24, 2019 at 11:43am PST



Westlife star Nicky Byrne shared a sweet family photo on Christmas Eve.

The RTE presenter is enjoying some time out, before returning to co-host Dancing With The Stars in January.

The Dublin star posed next to his wife Georgina and their three children Rocco, Jay and Gia.

Brian Dowling



Speaking of Dancing With The Stars, Brian Dowling, who is set to compete in the show, also shared a sweet Christmas Eve post.

The TV host shared a photo alongside his nephew on Instagram, reading him the classic The Night Before Christmas.

Lisa Jordan

Popular Cork blogger Lisa Jordan is another star rocking the matching pjs this Christmas.

The beauty guru posted a photo with her two daugters Bowie and Pearl – and of course they are wearing matching hairbands.

Alan Hughes and Karl Broderick

They are right in the middle of their Cheerios Panto run, but that didn’t stop Alan Hughes and Karl Broderick from celebrating.

The duo posted a photo on Christmas Eve with Mrs. Brown’s Boys creator Brendan O’Carroll and Panto star Rob Murphy.

Erika Fox

Top Kerry blogger Erika Fox (aka Retro Flame) shared a lovely family photo on her Instagram feed.

Fresh from her home in New York, Erika posted a photo with her sister and mum in Kerry celebrating the holidays.

Terrie McEvoy

Not everyone is posting pictures with their family this year, top influencer Terrie McEvoy shared a sweet photo with her new adopted dog.

The newlywed posted a picture with her new pet Bronte – and we can’t cope with how cute this is.