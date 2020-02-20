I’m A Celebrity’s Myles Stephenson rushed to hospital after ski resort incident

I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here star Myles Stephenson has been rushed to hospital.

The Rak-su star was involved in a snowboarding accident while holidaying in El Pas de la Casa, a ski resort in Andorra.

Posting from his hospital bed this morning, he wrote: “Always tell your loved ones you love them.”

“A few days ago I had a bad boarding accident. I have concussion, 2 broken ribs and a punctured spleen which resulted in internal bleeding.”

“I have seen progression in good health and thank god I am doing okay! Thank you to the nurses, doctors and especially my family for treating me like a prince!”

Chatting to his followers, he said: “Hey – what up people? I look a bit worse for wear, don’t I?”

“Basically, I broke a few ribs, I ruptured my spleen and have some internal bleeding.”

“That has stopped now, so I’m just chilling here on ICU – it’s like a five-star ICU – it’s amazing.”

Thank you for all your messages, guys. My mum and the rest of my family are getting me through this.

“I’m counting my blessings.”