I’m A Celeb star Myles Stephenson accuses Ellie Goulding’s mother of racism

I’m A Celebrity star Myles Stephenson has accused Ellie Goulding’s mother of being racist towards him via Twitter.

Myles took offence when the singer’s mother Tracey Goulding tweeted:

“Didn’t notice it so much on jungle but what’s with #myles #gmb trying to sound like a black dude??”

Please tell me what a ‘black dude’ sounds like trace? I’ll be sure to tell my ‘black’ side of my family that I sound like them! They’ll be happy! 2020 and racism already starting 😤 #Doughnut #FRacistPeople — Myles Stephenson (@MylesRakSu) January 3, 2020

Myles, who has Jamaican heritage, questioned what she meant by her comment.

He replied: “Please tell me what a ‘black dude’ sounds like Trace?”

“I’ll be sure to tell my ‘black’ side of my family that I sound like them! They’ll be happy! 2020 and racism already starting.”

Say anything you want about my presenting ability but I will not tolerate racism one bit! Especially when Im just trying to brighten peoples day & ESPECIALLY when your saying that me & my ethnic background sound a certain way! @Traceygoulding you should be ashamed! #FRacistPeople pic.twitter.com/Q0A3aN0oXp — Myles Stephenson (@MylesRakSu) January 3, 2020

Tracey has deleted her Twitter in the hours since the exchange.

Myles then posted a screenshot of her tweet, writing: “Say anything you want about my presenting ability but I will not tolerate racism one bit!”

“Especially when Im just trying to brighten peoples day & ESPECIALLY when your saying that me & my ethnic background sound a certain way!”