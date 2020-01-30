There were no award ceremonies held in 2019

IFTAs FINALLY announce when they are set to return

The IFTAs have finally announced when they are set to return.

2018 was the last time that the awards which recognise excellence in Irish television and film took place.

The Irish Film & Television Academy previously hosted two award ceremonies annually over the past few years – the IFTA Film & Drama Awards, and the IFTA Television Awards.

With no ceremonies last year, eyebrows were raised about the future of IFTA.

In December, the Academy announced that it would release a strategic 5-year plan this January.

Members of the Irish Film and Television including Jim Sheridan, Amanda Brunker, Miriam O’Callaghan and Elaine Crowley were in attendance at the launch of the strategic plan in the Shelbourne Hotel last night.

As part of the plan unveiled, the Academy revealed that it aims to hold an awards ceremony at the end of May with the details of which to be announced separately.

It is not yet known if there will be one or two ceremonies this year.

Other objectives listed in the plan include securing financial stability, increasing membership of the Academy and expanding learning events.