Idris Elba’s wife Sabrina tests positive for coronavirus after quarantining with the star

Idris was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week

Idris Elba’s wife Sabrina tests positive for coronavirus after quarantining with the...

Idris Elba’s wife Sabrina has tested positive for coronavirus after choosing to quarantine with her sick husband.

The couple have now both been infected with the virus.

The 47-year-old Hollywood star announced last week that he had tested positive for the virus.

His wife then choose to quarantine with him rather than separating for the isolation period.

Speaking to Oprah Winfrey, Sabrina explained: “I found out this morning, Oprah, that I tested positive.”

“I’m not surprised. As soon as I heard that Idris was potentially exposed I was on my way anyway and I wanted to be with him.”

“I think that’s an instinct as a wife you just want to go and take care. We didn’t change the way we interacted.”

“I could have made a decision to put myself in a separate room or maybe stay away.”

“I’m sure people are making those decisions, they’re tough decisions to make. But I made the decision to want to be with him and still touch him.”

The pair are currently being quarantined together in New Mexico, USA.

Idris was forced to deny claims he’s in a “critical condition”, after a hoax video claimed he was in intensive care after he announced he was diagnosed with the illness.