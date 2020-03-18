Idris Elba suggests he contracted COVID-19 from Justin Trudeau’s wife Sophie

They met at a charity event just days before they both tested positive

Idris Elba has suggested that he may have contracted COVID-19 from Justin Trudeau’s wife Sophie.

In a video shared on Twitter, the 47-year-old said he believes he was exposed to the coronavirus on March 4 – the same day he posed for photos with the Canadian Prime Minister’s wife at a charity event in Wembley.

One week later, Sophie Trudeau tested positive for COVID-19, and Idris was told to get tested too as he was in contact with her.

Idris said: “It’s hard to say when I got the disease or when I contracted COVID-19, it’s hard to say when. I will say that I know I’ve been exposed to it from March 4.”

Here’s a picture taken last week of Idris Elba and Sophie Trudeau (Justin Trudeau’s wife). Both tested positive for Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/wMwSVdiKP4 — ‘Tunde Omotoye 🇳🇬 (@TundeTASH) March 16, 2020

“That’s when the person that came up positive, that was the time I got in contact with that person.”

“So essentially, I could have been positive from March 4, but it’s hard to say when I contracted someone with corona, you can contract it at anytime but my known exposure was March 4.”

The actor also recalled the moment he found out he had to be tested for the virus.

“On Friday, last week, I was told that someone I had been in contact with had tested positive,” he said.

“I am on location about to start filming. The news breaks that this person, who is also in the public eye, has tested positive.”

Although Idris had no symptoms and felt ok, he decided to get tested as he was about to be around a lot of people on set.

“It was definitely something I had to do as I was about to start filming and be around a lot of people,” he explained.

“My job made me test immediately, I had to test anyway, as it meant I was putting a lot of people at risk if I had been exposed. We were lucky to get a test very quickly because of the shortages of the test. It was the best thing to do, I was going to be around a lot of people starting this film.”

Idris also revealed his wife Sabrina has also been tested for the coronavirus, and is waiting on the results.

He said: “Sabrina today finally managed to get a test, and we’re thankful for that. Generally, Sabrina’s fine. Nervous of course. Worried.”

“Just for clarification, Sabrina wanted to be by my side. I love her even more for it and I would do the same for her. When something like this is going on in the world, love is all you can get, who am I to turn down my wife’s support?”

“We presumed if I had it, she would have it too. As much as I want her to be safe, we calculated that risk and decided to be together. Hope you guys can understand that.”

Although Idris is still feeling okay, he admitted that he’s worried about any complications as he suffers from asthma.

“I have asthma, so I sort of fit into the high category of most at risk,” Idris explained. “I have a respiratory issue and I have had asthma all my life.”

“Catching corona was definitely not on my bucket list at all but even my asthma is OK.”

“Of course I’m worried. I’m worried about having the virus, I’m worried about having asthma and how that could make things really complicated for me really quickly.”