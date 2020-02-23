Iain Stirling shares heartfelt praise for Laura Whitmore ahead of Love Island final

He described the Irish presenter as "incredible"

Tonight, presenter Laura Whitmore will take to the set of the live Love Island final.

Laura is set to announce which couple among Paige Turley, Finn Tapp, Siannise Fudge, Luke Trotman, Luke Mabbott, Demi Jones, Ched Uzor and Jess Gale will be crowned the winners of Love Island.

Ahead of the final show, the Irish presenter’s partner Iain Stirling has taken to social media to praise Laura’s work on the series.

Big day today. It’s the final of @LoveIsland,” Iain wrote on Twitter.

“I hope you all tune in. The contestants have been amazing this year.”

“So a huge well done to all of them, the team that make the show what it is and of course @thewhitmore for being more incredible than I could have ever imagined.”

The final four was revealed on Friday after Mike and Priscilla were booted from the show.

The final episode will air on Virgin Media One tonight at 9PM.