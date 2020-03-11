Iain Stirling and Laura Whitmore honour Caroline Flack after attending her private funeral

The couple were close friends with the TV presenter

Iain Stirling has revealed Caroline Flack’s friends and family sang songs, shared memories and shed some tears on the day of her funeral

The former Love Island host was laid to rest on Tuesday, almost a month after she sadly took her own life.

A host of Caroline’s famous friends attended her private funeral yesterday, including Iain Stirling and Laura Whitmore.

Taking to Instagram today, Iain shared photos of him and Caroline from over the years, and wrote: “Yesterday we said goodbye to Caroline. It was a small services filled with her friends and family.”

“The day was spent sharing stories, singing songs and of course some tears were shed,” he continued.

“As someone who had the worst FOMO in the world I know Carrie would have hated missing it. And her infectious laugh was painfully absent.”

“You were so loved Caz, by so many – I hope you knew that. And I hope you’re now at peace,” he added.

Laura, who replaced Caroline as host of Love Island earlier this year, also paid tribute to Caroline on social media today after attending her funeral yesterday.

Sharing a photo of them together, the Irish TV presenter wrote: “Beautiful send off yesterday for a life that ended too soon.”

“See you on the other side Flack, have the pina coladas waiting x.”

Laura took over from Caroline on Love Island, after she was forced to step down from her role as host late last year, following her assault arrest.

The 40-year-old was charged for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton in December 2019.

Months later, Caroline was found dead at her flat on February 15th, 2020.

It’s believed Caroline took her own life just hours after she was told she would face trial for the alleged assault – despite the fact that Lewis didn’t want to press charges.

The presenter’s management have since slammed the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for pursuing the ‘show trial’, knowing how vulnerable she was.

After Caroline sadly took her own life, her family released an unpublished Instagram post the presenter wanted to share before the died.

In the heartfelt statement, the TV star denied being a “domestic abuser”, and said the incident between her and Lewis was simply an “accident”.

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.