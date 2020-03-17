How Irish stars are celebrating St Patrick’s Day

They are making the most of social distancing

It can be hard not to feel down today when there are no parades, no pubs or no hanging out with friends or family.

However, it is important to make the most of what we have – and these Irish stars are certainly following that example.

Roz Purcell

Like most of us today, Roz is having a very chilled out St. Patrick’s Day.

Roz posted on her Instagram Story that she will be joining Alison Spittle’s #CovideoParty by watching Extra Ordinary on Netflix tonight at 9pm.

Jennifer Zamparelli

After playing a blinder hosting Dancing With The Stars once again this year alongside Nicky Byrne, Jennifer definitely deserves some much needed time off.

The TV presenter posted an adorable image on Instagram of her daughter Florence all dressed up for Paddy’s Day at home.

Trying to get her dad in on the action, Florence can be seen painting her dad’s face with green paint.

James Patrice

James Patrice spent St. Patrick’s Day at home with his family today.

Always hoping to entertain his followers, the TV presenter dressed up as his online persona Malahide Woman – and as always, he had us all in stitches.

Keeping with the St. Patrick’s Day theme, Malahide Woman donned an all green outfit on James’ Instagram Story, and re-enacted a famous Riverdance routine.

Go watch it for yourself, trust us, you won’t be disappointed 😂

Doireann Garrihy

Doireann is keeping active this St. Patrick’s Day.

She posted on her Instagram Story a photo of her walking her sister’s dog Bobby in the park this afternoon.

The radio presenter recently moved house, so there’s no doubt she’s enjoying some much needed R&R.

Amy Huberman

Amy Huberman spent the day with her husband Brian O’Driscoll and their children.

To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day from the comfort of their own home, the actress helped her kids made their own toy parade.

Before sharing a video of their mini parade, Amy wrote on Instagram: “Happy Paddy’s Day folks 💚.”

“I’ve gone full leprechaun and grand marshaling the self isolation parade in the kitchen in a few. Are we lobbing our heads out the window today and singing or wha’?! If so what time?”

Lottie Ryan

Lottie may have won Dancing With The Stars last Sunday, but that doesn’t mean she has stopped dancing for good.

On St. Patrick’s Day, the RTÉ 2fm presenter shared a tutorial for her followers to learn a short routine from the DWTS season for the ‘Create Don’t Contaminate’ campaign.

You can read about it here.

Ronan Keating

There is no better way to spread joy than through song – and Ronan Keating did just that today.

The singer went on Instagram Live on St. Patrick’s Day to sing for his followers, and encouraged others to be kind amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Lisa Jordan

Like Jennifer Zamperelli and Amy Huberman, Lisa spent her St. Patrick’s Day with her young family.

The blogger got creative with her kids as she posted a video online of them painting shamrocks on white paper plates.

She posted a picture of her and her two daughters on Instagram to celebrate the day, and noted how different Paddy’s Day is this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

James Kavanagh

We love what James Kavanagh posted on Instagram to mark St. Patrick’s Day.

The social media star and TV presenter posted a throwback photo with RTÉ’s Anne Doyle, and shared some things that make him proud to be Irish.

Check out his post below:

Rosanna Davison

Rosanna Davison shared an adorable photo of her daughter Sophia to mark St. Patrick’s Day today.

The model, who welcomed her first child via surrogate last November, dressed her baby girl in an all green outfit as they celebrated the day at home.