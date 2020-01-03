The singer previously dated Wilmer on-and-off for about six years

How does Demi Lovato feel about her ex Wilmer Valderrama’s engagement?

Demi Lovato is reportedly “happy” for her ex Wilmer Valderrama, who got engaged on New Year’s Day.

The actor proposed to his model girlfriend Amanda Pacheco after nine months of dating, and fans were quick to question how Demi felt about the news.

Before Amanda, Wilmer famously dated Demi on-and-off for six years, before calling it quits in 2016.

But back in 2018, the pair sparked rumours their romance was back on after the singer suffered a near-fatal drug overdose.

While Demi was seeking treatment at an out-of-state facility, TMZ reported that Wilmer had flown there “several times” during visiting days to be with her.

Although fans were hoping they’d get back together, both stars have since moved on.

On Demi’s reaction to Wilmer’s engagement, a source told E! News, “She’s happy for Wilmer if he’s happy.”

“She always wants the best for him in life and is glad he has found love. They will always be friends and have a special place in each other’s hearts.”

“But she also realized he wasn’t going to be her life partner and she’s known that for a while. She moved on from that and has been going in a different direction.”

“She wishes him all the best though,” the insider added.