Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison

The producer was handed two sentences for his crimes

Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault.

The Hollywood producer was accused of committing a “lifetime of abuse towards others” by prosecutors during today’s sentencing.

He was sentenced by Judge James Burke at the New York supreme court.

Weinstein was accused of inappropriate sexual behaviour by over one hundred women during the Me Too movement.

In today’s sentencing, he was handed a 20 year prison stint for a first-degree criminal sex act on former production assistant, Miriam Haley.

The judge also imposed a three-year sentence for the third-degree rape of a woman. These sentences are to run consecutively.

During the sentencing, Weinstein and the court heard a victim impact statement from Miriam Haley.

According to The Guardian, Miriam Haley said that Weinstein “not only stripped me of my dignity as a human being and as a woman…it diminished my confidence and faith in myself.”

A jury of 12 men and women found the former movie mogul guilty in his trial earlier this year.