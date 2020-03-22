Home Top Story Hollywood actress reveals father died after contracting COVID-19

Hollywood actress reveals father died after contracting COVID-19

She hopes to raise awareness about the "harsh reality" of the coronavirus

By
Sarah Magliocco
-
SHARE
Twitter

Transformers actress Sophia Myles has announced that her father has tragically lost his life after contracting coronavirus COVID-19.

Her beloved father Peter Myles was battling other underlying health conditions.

She revealed on the 14th of March that her father had caught the illness.


Last night, she took to Twitter to share the news of his passing.

She told her Twitter followers: “RIP Peter Myles. My dear Dad died only a few hours ago.”

“It was the coronavirus that finally took him.”

Sophia regularly shared updates about her father’s condition, hoping to show the “harsh reality” of COVID-19.

The actress starred in a selection of Blockbusters including Transformers, Underworld, Outlander and Tristan + Isolade.

She also acted in Dr Who and Dracula.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR