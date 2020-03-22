Hollywood actress reveals father died after contracting COVID-19

She hopes to raise awareness about the "harsh reality" of the coronavirus

Transformers actress Sophia Myles has announced that her father has tragically lost his life after contracting coronavirus COVID-19.

Her beloved father Peter Myles was battling other underlying health conditions.

She revealed on the 14th of March that her father had caught the illness.

RIP Peter Myles. ❤️ My dear Dad died only a few hours ago. It was the Corona Virus that finally took him. — Sophia Myles (@SophiaMyles) March 21, 2020



Last night, she took to Twitter to share the news of his passing.

She told her Twitter followers: “RIP Peter Myles. My dear Dad died only a few hours ago.”

“It was the coronavirus that finally took him.”

Yesterday I went on a journey to see my father. This is the harsh reality of the Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/T609EBfAfJ — Sophia Myles (@SophiaMyles) March 21, 2020

Sophia regularly shared updates about her father’s condition, hoping to show the “harsh reality” of COVID-19.

The actress starred in a selection of Blockbusters including Transformers, Underworld, Outlander and Tristan + Isolade.

She also acted in Dr Who and Dracula.