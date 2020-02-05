Holly Willoughby responds to rumours of a ‘feud’ with Phillip Schofield

Holly Willoughby has responded to rumours that she is feuding with her co-star Phillip Schofield.

In a new interview with Closer, Holly explained that she and Phillip, who have worked together since 2009, are very close.

She clarified that it would be “impossible” for them to fake their on screen relationship.

“We ring each other and talk to each other all the time anyway, about this and other things,” Holly explained.

“We know what we’re like. It would be impossible for us to fake the giggles.”

“I’m on the telly for two and a half hours – let me tell you, I’m not that good an actress. If I was, I’d be doing something else.”

Phillip has previously responded to the feud rumours, telling The Mail On Sunday: “Can you imagine a feud between us ever happening?”

“We are so open on the show, we are so open online and we go on holiday together.”

“Holly is the sister I never had, we think at the same speed. It’s so organic… it’s a shame.”