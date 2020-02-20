“There is a real buzz around it..."

Holly Willoughby lined up to present new celebrity reality TV show

Holly Willoughby is reportedly set to present a brand new celeb-focused reality TV show.

The presenter is due to team up with Freddie Flintoff to present The Real 2020 Games, which will align with the Tokyo Olympics.

The series will showcase various celebs attempting to take on Olympic feats.

The show may air as soon as this summer to correlate with the actual Olympic games.

A TV source told The Sun: “Freddie’s a fantastic presenter and bosses thought he would be the perfect fit working with Holly.”

“They know each other anyway and on screen they really bounce off one another.”

“Freddie’s cheeky personality is the perfect match for Holly and bosses think they are going to prove a ratings hit.”

“There is a real buzz around it and everyone is hoping it looks as good on screen as it does on paper.”

“A number of big-name stars are being signed up to take part. They’ll be split into teams and trained to compete in certain sports, like shot put and synchronised swimming.”

A representative for Holly Willoughby has been contacted for comment by Goss.ie.