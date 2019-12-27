Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield put feud rumours to bed as they praise their longstanding friendship

The co-hosts have worked together for 10 years

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield put feud rumours to bed as they...

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have put those feud rumours to bed, as they praised their longstanding friendship.

Earlier this month, The Sun claimed their relationship had become “strained” in recent months – but the co-hosts have since insisted that there’s no truth to the rumour.

Speaking to MailOnline ahead of Dancing On Ice’s return on January 5, Phillip said their TV partnership “works so well” because they think at the “same speed” and have both got “the same sense of humour.”

Phillip and Holly started presenting Dancing On Ice together back in 2006, and it was a pretty big moment for Holly.

She said: “For me, I had just come from kids telly, Dancing on Ice was the first grown-up telly I had ever done.”

“Even if I had dreamt the best possible outcome, I would never have expected this [such a longstanding working relationship with Phillip].”

Phillip continued: “We were terrified, the pair of us were really scared. It was a very big show and a big new idea.”

“There is also an element of danger with Dancing on Ice, which we don’t have in anything else. You’re constantly thinking ‘Wow. Someone could hurt themselves here. And it’s live!'”

“So, that’s why it worked so perfectly because we think at the same speed, we’ve got the same sense of humour. It works so well.”

Speaking about the upcoming series, Holly praised the show for finally introducing same-sex coupling.

When asked what she’s intrigued to see, she said: “I think Matt and H, because that is groundbreaking. I think what that symbolises and what that means on how far we’ve come.”

“A primetime show has a same-sex couple skating together and why shouldn’t they? It should have been happening a long time ago. For that reason, I’m very proud of Dancing on Ice.”