Holly Hagan publicly slams Kerry Katona – after she criticised Charlotte Crosby’s appearance

Holly Hagan has publicly slammed Kerry Katona, after she cruelly criticised Charlotte Crosby’s appearance.

The Geordie Shore star demanded Kerry to apologise for her nasty comments in a blunt message on Twitter.

Holly tweeted: “What the hell is this!!? You are a mother to daughters!!! How would you feel if someone said this about your girls @KerryKatona7 I think you need to apologise.”

Holly was referring to comments Kerry made about Charlotte in her new! magazine column.

In her column, Kerry wrote: “Charlotte Crosby, currently appearing on the Australian I’m A Celeb, said her lips look like a ‘baboon’s arse’ – she’s not wrong.”

“Charlotte’s great entertainment, but I wish she’d stop messing with her face as it looks fragile. She’s obviously got hang-ups about her appearance and that’s sad, but please stop!”

“Her face looks like it’s got stuck between two lift doors – she looks a bit like a cross-eyed fish.

“I’m not trying to be mean – she knows what she looks like and she owns it – but she looked so much better before her surgery. Maybe therapy is the answer instead of more procedures,” she added.