Here’s who’s joining Niall Horan on The Late Late Show this week

There is a great line-up for this week's show

One Direction star Niall Horan is set to appear on The Late Late Show tomorrow night.

The 26-year-old will be joined by a host of special guests on the show.

The programme will pay tribute to the incredible patients, families and staff at CHI at Crumlin in Dublin, where tens of thousands of children from all over Ireland are treated every year as an emergency, inpatient and outpatient attendees.

Sophie Barnes Aabo from November’s Late Late Toy Show, brought the nation to tears speaking about her brother Cian, who is receiving treatment the children’s hospital.

The young girl will be joining Ryan to discuss how Cian is doing.

Munster rugby player Billy Holland and his wife Lanlih will also be on the show to speak about the tireless work of Crumlin’s medical teams when it came to treating to their baby daughter Emmeline at the hospital.

Actress Siobhán McSweeney, who plays cynical nun, Sister Michael, in Derry Girls, will be joining Ryan on the show to discuss her starring role in one of the most popular comedy series to hit television screens in recent years.

Sarah Corbett Lynch and her aunt Tracey Corbett Lynch will also be in studio to talk about the tragic loss of Sarah’s father and Tracey’s brother, Jason.

They will discuss how at just 13 years old, Sarah has penned her first book aimed at helping young people coping with grief.

Music will come from singer Aoife Scott, who will give a special musical performance of Dublin Suanter.

The Late Late Show will air tomorrow night on RTÉ One at 9.35pm.