Here’s who will be on the Late Late Show this weekend

Niall Quinn, Rosanna Davison and Andrew Fitzsimons are all set for the Late Late Show this weekend.

In her first interview since becoming a mother to baby Sophia, former Miss World Rosanna Davison joins Ryan to discuss her surrogacy journey and the difficulties she and her husband experienced along the way.

Also joining Ryan will be hairstylist to the stars; Andrew Fitzsimons.

The Dubliner climbed the ranks on the hair and beauty scene in Hollywood to become hairdresser to some huge stars including Adele and the Kardashians.

Plus former Republic of Ireland striker and Sunderland Chair Niall Quinn will tell Ryan about his new role trying to revamp the FAI, what’s in store for the Irish team and League of Ireland, what he really thinks about Roy Keane, and reveals his biggest regret.

Also featuring this weekend is Mullingar impressionist Conor Moore, who is preparing to launch his own show in the US.