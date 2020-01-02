Here’s who is rumoured to appear on the upcoming season of Love Island

The show kicks off on January 12th

Here’s who is rumoured to appear on the upcoming season of Love...

Love Island returns to our screens on January 12th, and we are so excited.

The show, which usually airs during the summer, will air during winter for the very first time.

With contestants likely all ready to head to South Africa for lockdown before the series begins, we’re going to take a look at everyone rumoured to appear on the show.

Ellis Iyayi

View this post on Instagram mood going into the new year 😁 A post shared by ELLIS IYAYI (@ellisiyayi) on Dec 30, 2019 at 12:15pm PST

Model and personal trainer Ellis has been rumoured to appear on the show since September.

The 20-year-old from Loughborough has garnered almost 50,000 followers on Instagram since it was initially rumoured he would appear on the show.

Ellis is already pals with Love Island alumni such as Sherif Larne, Jordan Hames and Alex Bowen.

Show bosses have previously recruited Islander’s pals for the show.

2019 contestant Harley Brash is best friends with 2018 star Ellie Brown.

Sophie Piper

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophpiper (@sophpiper_) on Oct 22, 2019 at 9:25am PDT

20-year-old Sophie Piper was only recently rumoured to be confirmed for the ITV show.

Sophie is the younger sister of The Saturdays singer and This Morning presenter Rochelle Humes.

An insider told The Sun: “Sophie is a dead ringer for Rochelle and viewers will love the likeness. She’s got a really bubbly personality, plus they love the famous link.”

Last year, Tommy Fury the brother of world-famous boxer Tyson Fury, appeared on the show.

Alisha Lemay

View this post on Instagram A post shared by alisha lemay ☆ (@alishalemayx) on Dec 29, 2019 at 7:17am PST

Influencer and stylist Alisha Lemay already has 124,000 Instagram followers, and a perfectly constructed feed making her the perfect candidate for Love Island.

Alisha is pals with TOWIE’s Pete Wicks as well as other reality TV stars including Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague and Kaz Crossley.

She has already collaborated with brands such as Missguided, Pretty Little Thing and Fendi.

Jay Munro

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JAY MUNRO (@jaymunro26) on Dec 28, 2019 at 12:59am PST

Former footballer Jay was rumoured to appear on last summer’s edition of the show, but did not.

After going viral in Australia over the summer, Jay became known as “hot door pusher” after appearing on The Voice.

A source told The Sun that the Scottish model will be the next Tommy Fury: “Jay will be the one all the girls will be chasing. Just like Tommy Fury, he’s a sportsman, in good shape and has dreamy looks.”

Kenna Ngoma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kenna Ngoma (@kennangoma) on Dec 11, 2019 at 10:42am PST

Kenna appeared on The Apprentice this summer alongside Irish businesswoman Pamela Laird.

He has since expressed his interest in appearing on the ITV dating show.

“Definitely [I want to do more TV work], because it’s a way to keep my business in the public eye to do more TV work.

“Yeah [being on Love Island] that’s on my to-do list! Not to find love, obviously,” he told The Mirror.

However it unclear as to whether or not he has been approached to appear.

Charles Drury

An ex-boyfriend of Katie Price, Charles Drury was rumoured to be heading to South Africa to star on the show.

A source told The Sun that the former builder would be a natural choice for the show given his romantic connection to Katie.

“Nothing’s signed yet and he’s not even sure if he wants to do it but they’re keen to meet him. Katie will be furious when she finds out – he’d have girls falling over him and he’s bound to talk about what dating Katie was like if he makes it into the villa.”

However, Charles has put the rumour to bed completely by recently going Instagram official with his girlfriend, only known as Lucy.