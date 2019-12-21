The couple are currently on an extended break from royal duties

Here’s where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are spending Archie’s first Christmas

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are spending the festive season away from the royal family to enjoy their first Christmas with baby Archie.

The couple have been rumoured to intend to spend the festivities abroad with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland.

It has been confirmed that the royal pair are spending the holidays in Canada.

“As has been reported, Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are spending private time in Canada,” a spokesperson told The Daily Mail.

“The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both.”

“Whilst this emails confirms the country they are taking their family time in, for security reasons we will not be releasing any further details and request that their privacy is respect.”

“The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family.”

“They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son.”

The couple are currently on an extended break from royal duties to have some family time.

Meghan is known to be fond of Canada, having lived in Toronto for seven years while filming for her break out TV role in Suits.

In a November statement, an official said of the couple’s Christmas absence: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month. Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, their royal highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the duchess’s mother Doria.”

“This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen.”