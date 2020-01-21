Here’s everything coming to Netflix in February

The sequel for To All The Boys I've Loved Before is coming!

As January finally draws to a close we can begin to look forward to payday, slightly longer evenings and of course Valentine’s day.

We can also begin to look forward to everything coming to Netflix in the month ahead.

Ladybird starring Saoirse Ronan, the sequel to To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before and another season of Better Call Saul are just some of their February offerings.

Let’s take a look at the full list.

February 1st

Castle in the Sky

My Neighbor Totoro

Kiki’s Delivery Service

Only Yesterday

Porco Rosso

Ocean Waves

Tales from Earthsea

Naruto Shippuden the Movie: Blood Prison

Naruto Shippûden the Movie: Bonds

Naruto Shippûden the Movie: The Will of Fire

Naruto Shippûden the Movie

Naruto Shippuden: The Movie: The Lost Tower

Naruto the Movie 2: Legend of the Stone of Gelel

Naruto the Movie 3: Guardians of the Crescent Moon Kingdom

Naruto the Movie: Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow

The Night Is Short, Walk On Girl

The Promise

February 2nd

Lady Bird

February 3rd

Team Kaylie (Part 3)

February 4th

Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great!

February 5th

The Pharmacist

February 6th

Cagaster of an Insect Cage

February 7th

Locke & Key

My Holo Love

Dragons: Rescue Riders (Season 2)

February 12th

To All The Boys: P.S I Still Love You

February 13th

Narcos (Season 2)

Love is Blind

Dragon Quest: Your Story

February 14th

Cable Girls (Season 5 – Part 1)

Isi & Ossi

February 24th

Better Call Saul (Season 5)

February 27th

Followers (Season 1)

February 28th

All the Bright Places

Queen Sono