Here’s everything coming to Netflix in February

As January finally draws to a close we can begin to look forward to payday, slightly longer evenings and of course Valentine’s day.
We can also begin to look forward to everything coming to Netflix in the month ahead.
Ladybird starring Saoirse Ronan, the sequel to To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before and another season of Better Call Saul are just some of their February offerings.
Let’s take a look at the full list.
February 1st
Castle in the Sky
My Neighbor Totoro
Kiki’s Delivery Service
Only Yesterday
Porco Rosso
Ocean Waves
Tales from Earthsea
Naruto Shippuden the Movie: Blood Prison
Naruto Shippûden the Movie: Bonds
Naruto Shippûden the Movie: The Will of Fire
Naruto Shippûden the Movie
Naruto Shippuden: The Movie: The Lost Tower
Naruto the Movie 2: Legend of the Stone of Gelel
Naruto the Movie 3: Guardians of the Crescent Moon Kingdom
Naruto the Movie: Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow
The Night Is Short, Walk On Girl
The Promise
February 2nd
Lady Bird
February 3rd
Team Kaylie (Part 3)
February 4th
Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great!
February 5th
The Pharmacist
February 6th
Cagaster of an Insect Cage
February 7th
Locke & Key
My Holo Love
Dragons: Rescue Riders (Season 2)
February 12th
To All The Boys: P.S I Still Love You
February 13th
Narcos (Season 2)
Love is Blind
Dragon Quest: Your Story
February 14th
Cable Girls (Season 5 – Part 1)
Isi & Ossi
February 24th
Better Call Saul (Season 5)
February 27th
Followers (Season 1)
February 28th
All the Bright Places
Queen Sono