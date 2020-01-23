The awards ceremony will take place on Sunday

Here’s a reminder of the nominees ahead of the 62nd Grammy Awards

The 62nd Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday night in L.A.

Hosted by Alicia Keys for the second time, the awards will honour excellence in recording and art.

Lizzo received the most nominations ahead of the ceremony with 8 nods.

Best Pop Solo Performance

Spirit – Beyoncé

Bad Guy – Billie Eilish

Seven Rings – Ariana Grande

Truth Hurts – Lizzo

You Need To Calm Down – Taylor Swift

Best R’n’B performance

Love Again – Performed by Daniel Caesar and Brandy

Could’ve Been – Performed by H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller

Exactly How I Feel – Performed by Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane

Roll Some Mo – Performed by Lucky Daye)

Come Home – Performed by Anderson-Paak Featuring André 3000

Best Rap Album

Revenge of the Dreamers III – Dreamville

Igor – Tyler, The Creator

Championships – Meek Mill

i am > i was – 21 Savage

The Lost Boy – YBN Cordae

Best Country Song

Bring My Flowers Now – Performed by Tanya Tucker

Girl Goin’ Nowhere – Performed by Ashley McBryde

It All Comes Out In The Wash – Performed by Miranda Lambert

Some Of It – Performed by Eric Church

Speechless – Performed by Dan + Shay

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Song Of The Year

Always Remember Us This Way – Lady Gaga

Bad Guy – Billie Eilish

Bring Me Flowers Now – Tanya Tucker

Hard Place – H.E.R

Lover – Taylor Swift

Norman F*cking Rockwell – Lana Del Rey

Someone You Loved – Lewis Capaldi

Truth Hurts – Lizzo

Record Of The Year

Hey Ma – Bon Iver

Bad Guy – Billie Eilish

7 Rings – Ariana Grande

Hard Place – H.E.R

Talk – Khalid

Old Town Rod – Lil Nas X and Billie Ray Cyrus

Truth Hurts – Lizzo

Sunflower – Post Malone and Swae Lee

Album Of The Year

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go – Billie Eilish

I,I – Bon Iver

Norman F*cking Rockwell! – Lana Del Rey

Thank U, Next – Ariana Grande

I Used To Know Her – H.E.R

7 – Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) -Lizzo

Father of the Bride – Vampire Weekend