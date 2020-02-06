Here’s a reminder of all the Oscar nominees ahead of the awards

The 92nd annual Academy Awards take place in L.A this weekend.
Joker tops the nominations with 11 nods including Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Director.
Irish actress Saoirse Ronan has received her fourth Oscar nomination for her role in Little Women.
Best Picture
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Marriage Story
Little Women
1917
Once Upon A Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Best Actor
Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renee Zellweger – Judy
Best Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Supporting Actress
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johannson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Best Director
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Todd Phillips – Joker
Sam Mendes – 1917
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
Original Screenplay
Knives Out – Rian Johnson
Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
1917, – Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Bong Joon-ho, Jin Won Han
Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman – Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi
Joker – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Just Mercy – Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham
Little Women – Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten
Cinematography
The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto
Joker – Lawrence Sher
The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke
1917 – Roger Deakins
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Robert Richardson
Production Design
The Irishman – Bob Shaw and Regina Graves
1917 – Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh
Parasite – Lee Ha-Jun and Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram, and Cho Hee
Editing
Ford v Ferrari – Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland
The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles
Joker – Jeff Groth
Parasite – Jinmo Yang
Original Score
Joker – Hildur Guðnadóttir
Little Women – Alexandre Desplat
Marriage Story – Randy Newman
1917 – Thomas Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – John Williams
The King – Nicholas Britell
Original Song
I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away – Toy Story 4
I’m Gonna Love Me Again – Rocketman
I’m Standing With You – Breakthrough
Into the Unknown – Frozen 2
Stand Up – Harriet
Costume design
The Irishman – Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson
Jojo Rabbit, – Mayes C. Rubeo
Joker – Mark Bridges
Little Women – Jacqueline Durran
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Arianne Phillips
Make-Up and Hairstyling
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Sound Mixing
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Sound Editing
Ford v Ferrari – Don Sylvester
Joker – Alan Robert Murray
1917 – Oliver Tarney, Rachel Tate
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Wylie Stateman
Star Wars: The Rise of SkyWalker – Matthew Wood, David Acord
Visual Effects
Avengers Endgame
The Irishman
1917
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Animated Feature Film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – Dean DeBlois
I Lost My Body – Jeremy Clapin
Klaus – Sergio Pablos
Missing Link – Chris Butler
Toy Story 4 – Josh Cooley
Animated Short
Dcera – Daria Kashcheeva
Hair Love – Matthew A. Cherry
Kitbull – Rosana Sullivan
Memorable – Bruno Collet
Sister – Siqi Song
Sound Editing:
Ford v Ferrari – Don Sylvester
Joker – Alan Robert Murray
1917 – Oliver Tarney, Rachel Tate
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Wylie Stateman
Star Wars: The Rise of SkyWalker – Matthew Wood, David Acord
Sound Mixing:
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre this Sunday, February 9th.