Here’s a reminder of ALL The Gossies 2020 nominees ahead of tonight’s awards

Tonight, The Gossies will kick off in The Mansion House on Dublin’s historic Dawson Street.
The star-studded event is set to be hosted by fabulous TV host, reality star and Dancing With The Stars icon Brian Dowling.
Ahead of the night of festivities, here is a reminder of all of the talented stars who are nominated in the award’s variety of categories, honouring the best figures in entertainment, celebrity, and social media stardom.
Best Newcomer – Sponsored by Carter Beauty Cosmetics
Fionnuala Jones
Aimee Fitzpatrick
Denise Kenny
Conor Ryan
Chloe Ormond
Rebekah O’Leary
Taylor McGregor
Niamh de Brún
Jafaris
Most Stylish Lady – Sponsored by Bulmers Rose
Jennifer Zamparelli
Rosie Connolly
Louise Cooney
Holly Carpenter
Roz Purcell
Tara Stewart
Rosanna Davison
Vogue Williams
Pippa O’Connor
Celia Holman Lee
Una Healy
Erin McGregor
Most Stylish Man – Sponsored by Ellie Professional
Brian Dowling
James Patrice
Ryan Hennessy
James Kavanagh
Conor McGregor
Darren Kennedy
Ryan Andrews
Stephen Byrne
Keith Walsh
Daithi O’Se (RTÉ Today)
Nicky Byrne (Dancing With The Stars)
James Patrice (RTÉ Today)
Ryan Tubridy (The Late Late Show)
Simon Delaney (The Six O’Clock Show)
Baz Ashmawy (Wingman)
Alan Hughes (Ireland AM)
Tommy Tiernan (The Tommy Tiernan Show)
Marty Whelan (Winning Streak)
Best TV Presenter (Female) – Sponsored by ClearSkin
Jennifer Zamparelli (DWTS)
Glenda Gilson (Xpose, Ireland AM)
Blathnaid Treacy (Can’t Stop Dancing, RTÉ Today)
Anna Daly (Ireland AM)
Nadine Reid (Xpose)
Lisa Cannon (Box Office)
Muireann O’Connell (The Six O’Clock Show)
Cassie Stokes (Xpose)
Miriam O’Callaghan (Prime Time)
Maura Derrane (RTÉ Today)
Lucy Kennedy (Living With Lucy)
Kathryn Thomas (Operation Transformation)
The Young Offenders
Derry Girls
Dancing With The Stars
Room To Improve
Gogglebox Ireland
First Dates Ireland
Dublin Murders
Living With Lucy
The Late Late Show
Ireland AM
The Restaurant
TV Personality of the Year – sponsored by Dr. PAWPAW
Maura Higgins (Love Island)
James Kavanagh (The Restaurant)
Vogue Williams – (Vogue, Spencer and Wedding Two)
Greg O’Shea (Love Island)
Nadine Coyle (I’m A Celeb)
Yewande Biala (Love Island)
Julian Benson (Dancing With The Stars)
Louis Walsh (The X Factor: Celebrity)
Brian Dowling (Ireland’s Fittest Family – Celebrity Special 2019)
Paddy Smyth (The Circle)
Cabra Girls – Jamie, Lindsay, Ashley and Gráinne (Gogglebox Ireland)
Influencer of the Year – Sponsored by Iconic Bronze
Louise Cooney
Rosie Connolly
Rob Lipsett
Lisa Jordan
Suzanne Jackson
Grace Mongey
Lisa McGowan
Terrie McEvoy
Rob Kenny
Niamh Cullen
Erika Fox
Celebrity Makeup Artist – Sponsored by Soap & Glory
Bonnie Ryan
Michelle Regazzolli-Stone
Sue Brophy
Jade Mullett
Paula Callan
Tara O’Farrell
Danielle Mahon
Sarah Keary
Rebecca Molloy
Girl Boss of the Year – Sponsored by The Gosscast
Lisa Jordan (LUNA by Lisa Jordan)
Aimee Connolly (Sculpted by Aimee Connolly)
Pippa O’Connor (POCO by Pippa)
Suzanne Jackson (SOSU by Suzanne Jackson)
Katie Jane Goldin (LanaiBLO & Instyler Ireland)
Pamela Laird (Moxi Loves)
Nikki Whelan (Little Bow Pip)
Gillian Halpin (Jane Darcy)
Laura McLoughlin (Crave Closet)
Denise Phillips (Pelo Hairdressing)
Jennifer Kelly (Beaded Gem)
Aisling Kavanagh (Aisling Kavanagh Designs)
Best Celebrity Stylist – Sponsored by The Zip Yard
Clementine MacNiece
Laura Mullett
Emily O’Donnell
Rebecca Rose
Judy Gilroy
Corina Gaffey
Brian Conway
Best Social Media Star – Sponsored by Blank Canvas Cosmetics
Enya Martin
Keilidh Cashell
The 2 Johnnies
James Kavanagh
Melanie Murphy
Jen Morris
Ellie Kelly
Tony Cantwell
Aideen-Kate Murphy
James Patrice
Best Music Act – Sponsored by Hyde bar
Picture This
Westlife
Chasing Abbey
Dermot Kennedy
Wild Youth
Soulé
The Swing Cats
Erica Cody
Hozier
Niall Horan
Mango x Mathman
Best Model – Sponsored by C Beauty Studio
Thalia Heffernan
Irma Mali
Teo Sutra
Irena Drezi
Kelly Horrigan
January Winters
Louise O’Reilly
Rosalind Lipsett
Lynn Kelly
Kerri-Nicole Blanc
Aoife Walsh
Best Radio Show – Sponsored by BeautyBag.ie
2FM Breakfast with Doireann and Eoghan
Jennifer Zamparelli on 2FM
Stephen Byrne on 2FM
Mairead Ronan on Today FM
The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show (Today FM)
Jenny Greene on 2FM
The Big Breakfast with Cooper & Luke (98FM)
Beat Breakfast (Beat 102-103)
The Colm & Lucy Breakfast Show (Radio Nova)
Best Actress – Sponsored by essence cosmetics
Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)
Aisling Bea (Living With Yourself)
Seana Kerslake (The Hole In The Ground)
Nicola Coughlan (Derry Girls)
Sarah Greene (Dublin Murders)
Saoirse-Monica Jackson (Derry Girls)
Jessie Buckley (Wild Rose, Chernobyl)
Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe)
Chris O’Dowd (State of the Union)
Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones)
Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders)
Adrian Dunbar (Blood & Line of Duty)
Barry Keoghan (Chernobyl)
Johnny Ward (Fair City)
Killian Scott (Dublin Murders)
Andrew Scott (Fleabag)
Best Movie – Sponsored by Just Eat
The Prizefighter
Dark Lies The Island
Greta
The Hole In The Ground
Ordinary Love
Metal Heart
Don O’Neill
Eamonn McGill
Paul Costelloe
Aoife McNamara
Umit Kutluk
Brendan Courtney and Sonya Lennon
Joanne Hynes