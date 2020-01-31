Here’s a reminder of ALL The Gossies 2020 nominees ahead of tonight’s awards

Here are all of the talented stars who are nominated tonight

Tonight, The Gossies will kick off in The Mansion House on Dublin’s historic Dawson Street.

The star-studded event is set to be hosted by fabulous TV host, reality star and Dancing With The Stars icon Brian Dowling.

Ahead of the night of festivities, here is a reminder of all of the talented stars who are nominated in the award’s variety of categories, honouring the best figures in entertainment, celebrity, and social media stardom.

Best Newcomer – Sponsored by Carter Beauty Cosmetics

Fionnuala Jones

Aimee Fitzpatrick

Denise Kenny

Conor Ryan

Chloe Ormond

Rebekah O’Leary

Taylor McGregor

Niamh de Brún

Jafaris

Most Stylish Lady – Sponsored by Bulmers Rose

Jennifer Zamparelli

Rosie Connolly

Louise Cooney

Holly Carpenter

Roz Purcell

Tara Stewart

Rosanna Davison

Vogue Williams

Pippa O’Connor

Celia Holman Lee

Una Healy

Erin McGregor

Most Stylish Man – Sponsored by Ellie Professional

Brian Dowling

James Patrice

Ryan Hennessy

James Kavanagh

Conor McGregor

Darren Kennedy

Ryan Andrews

Stephen Byrne

Keith Walsh

Best TV Presenter (Male)

Daithi O’Se (RTÉ Today)

Nicky Byrne (Dancing With The Stars)

James Patrice (RTÉ Today)

Ryan Tubridy (The Late Late Show)

Simon Delaney (The Six O’Clock Show)

Baz Ashmawy (Wingman)

Alan Hughes (Ireland AM)

Tommy Tiernan (The Tommy Tiernan Show)

Marty Whelan (Winning Streak)

Best TV Presenter (Female) – Sponsored by ClearSkin

Jennifer Zamparelli (DWTS)

Glenda Gilson (Xpose, Ireland AM)

Blathnaid Treacy (Can’t Stop Dancing, RTÉ Today)

Anna Daly (Ireland AM)

Nadine Reid (Xpose)

Lisa Cannon (Box Office)

Muireann O’Connell (The Six O’Clock Show)

Cassie Stokes (Xpose)

Miriam O’Callaghan (Prime Time)

Maura Derrane (RTÉ Today)

Lucy Kennedy (Living With Lucy)

Kathryn Thomas (Operation Transformation)

Best TV Show

The Young Offenders

Derry Girls

Dancing With The Stars

Room To Improve

Gogglebox Ireland

First Dates Ireland

Dublin Murders

Living With Lucy

The Late Late Show

Ireland AM

The Restaurant

TV Personality of the Year – sponsored by Dr. PAWPAW

Maura Higgins (Love Island)

James Kavanagh (The Restaurant)

Vogue Williams – (Vogue, Spencer and Wedding Two)

Greg O’Shea (Love Island)

Nadine Coyle (I’m A Celeb)

Yewande Biala (Love Island)

Julian Benson (Dancing With The Stars)

Louis Walsh (The X Factor: Celebrity)

Brian Dowling (Ireland’s Fittest Family – Celebrity Special 2019)

Paddy Smyth (The Circle)

Cabra Girls – Jamie, Lindsay, Ashley and Gráinne (Gogglebox Ireland)

Influencer of the Year – Sponsored by Iconic Bronze

Louise Cooney

Rosie Connolly

Rob Lipsett

Lisa Jordan

Suzanne Jackson

Grace Mongey

Lisa McGowan

Terrie McEvoy

Rob Kenny

Niamh Cullen

Erika Fox

Celebrity Makeup Artist – Sponsored by Soap & Glory

Bonnie Ryan

Michelle Regazzolli-Stone

Sue Brophy

Jade Mullett

Paula Callan

Tara O’Farrell

Danielle Mahon

Sarah Keary

Rebecca Molloy

Girl Boss of the Year – Sponsored by The Gosscast

Lisa Jordan (LUNA by Lisa Jordan)

Aimee Connolly (Sculpted by Aimee Connolly)

Pippa O’Connor (POCO by Pippa)

Suzanne Jackson (SOSU by Suzanne Jackson)

Katie Jane Goldin (LanaiBLO & Instyler Ireland)

Pamela Laird (Moxi Loves)

Nikki Whelan (Little Bow Pip)

Gillian Halpin (Jane Darcy)

Laura McLoughlin (Crave Closet)

Denise Phillips (Pelo Hairdressing)

Jennifer Kelly (Beaded Gem)

Aisling Kavanagh (Aisling Kavanagh Designs)

Best Celebrity Stylist – Sponsored by The Zip Yard

Clementine MacNiece

Laura Mullett

Emily O’Donnell

Rebecca Rose

Judy Gilroy

Corina Gaffey

Brian Conway

Best Social Media Star – Sponsored by Blank Canvas Cosmetics

Enya Martin

Keilidh Cashell

The 2 Johnnies

James Kavanagh

Melanie Murphy

Jen Morris

Ellie Kelly

Tony Cantwell

Aideen-Kate Murphy

James Patrice

Best Music Act – Sponsored by Hyde bar

Picture This

Westlife

Chasing Abbey

Dermot Kennedy

Wild Youth

Soulé

The Swing Cats

Erica Cody

Hozier

Niall Horan

Mango x Mathman

Best Model – Sponsored by C Beauty Studio

Thalia Heffernan

Irma Mali

Teo Sutra

Irena Drezi

Kelly Horrigan

January Winters

Louise O’Reilly

Rosalind Lipsett

Lynn Kelly

Kerri-Nicole Blanc

Aoife Walsh

Best Radio Show – Sponsored by BeautyBag.ie

2FM Breakfast with Doireann and Eoghan

Jennifer Zamparelli on 2FM

Stephen Byrne on 2FM

Mairead Ronan on Today FM

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show (Today FM)

Jenny Greene on 2FM

The Big Breakfast with Cooper & Luke (98FM)

Beat Breakfast (Beat 102-103)

The Colm & Lucy Breakfast Show (Radio Nova)

Best Actress – Sponsored by essence cosmetics

Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)

Aisling Bea (Living With Yourself)

Seana Kerslake (The Hole In The Ground)

Nicola Coughlan (Derry Girls)

Sarah Greene (Dublin Murders)

Saoirse-Monica Jackson (Derry Girls)

Jessie Buckley (Wild Rose, Chernobyl)

Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe)

Best Actor

Chris O’Dowd (State of the Union)

Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones)

Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders)

Adrian Dunbar (Blood & Line of Duty)

Barry Keoghan (Chernobyl)

Johnny Ward (Fair City)

Killian Scott (Dublin Murders)

Andrew Scott (Fleabag)

Best Movie – Sponsored by Just Eat

The Prizefighter

Dark Lies The Island

Greta

The Hole In The Ground

Ordinary Love

Metal Heart

Fashion Designer of the Year

Don O’Neill

Eamonn McGill

Paul Costelloe

Aoife McNamara

Umit Kutluk

Brendan Courtney and Sonya Lennon

Joanne Hynes