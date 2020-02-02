Here’s a reminder of all the BAFTA nominations ahead of the awards ceremony

The awards take place on Sunday

Here’s a reminder of all the BAFTA nominations ahead of the awards...

The nominations for the 73rd British Academy Film Awards were revealed at the start of January.

Recognising the very best in film of the past year, the BAFTAs are held in London.

Taking place tonight, Sunday, February 2nd, the ceremony will be hosted by Graham Norton and broadcast on BBC.

Leading the nominations are Joker with 11, The Irishman and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood with 10 and 9 for 1917.

Here’s a reminder of the nominees ahead of Sunday’s ceremony.

Best Film

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Parasite

Outstanding British Film

1917

Bait

For Sama

Rocketman

Sorry We Missed You

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite – Bait

Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts – For Sama

Alex Holmes – Maiden

Harry Wotliff – Only You

Alvaro Delgado-Aparicio – Retablo

Film Not in The English Language

The Farewell

For Sama

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Documentary

American Factory

Apollo 11

Diego Maradona

For Sama

The Great Hack

Animated Film

Frozen 2

Klaus

A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Toy Story 4

Director

Sam Mendes – 1917

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Todd Phillips – Joker

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho – Parasite

Original Screenplay

Booksmart

Knives Out

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite

Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Leading Actress

Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renee Zellweger – Judy

Leading Actor

Leonardo Di Caprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Taron Egerton – Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Supporting Actress

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johannson – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Margot Robbie – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Original Score

1917

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker

Casting

Joker

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

The Personal History of David Copperfield

The Two Popes

Cinematography

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Le Mans ’66

The Lighthouse

Editing

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Le Mans ’66

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Production Design

1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Judy

Little Women

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Make Up & Hair

1917

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Rocketman

Sound

1917

Joker

Le Mans ’66

Rocketman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Special Video Effects

1917

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

British Short Animation

Grandad Was A Romantic

In Her Boots

The Magic Boat

British Short Film

Azaar

Goldfish

Kamali

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

The Trap

EE Rising Star Award

Awkwafina

Kaitlyn Dever

Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Jack Lowden

Michael Ward