Here’s a reminder of all the BAFTA nominations ahead of the awards ceremony

The nominations for the 73rd British Academy Film Awards were revealed at the start of January.
Recognising the very best in film of the past year, the BAFTAs are held in London.
Taking place tonight, Sunday, February 2nd, the ceremony will be hosted by Graham Norton and broadcast on BBC.
Leading the nominations are Joker with 11, The Irishman and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood with 10 and 9 for 1917.
Here’s a reminder of the nominees ahead of Sunday’s ceremony.
Best Film
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Parasite
Outstanding British Film
1917
Bait
For Sama
Rocketman
Sorry We Missed You
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite – Bait
Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts – For Sama
Alex Holmes – Maiden
Harry Wotliff – Only You
Alvaro Delgado-Aparicio – Retablo
Film Not in The English Language
The Farewell
For Sama
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Documentary
American Factory
Apollo 11
Diego Maradona
For Sama
The Great Hack
Animated Film
Frozen 2
Klaus
A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Toy Story 4
Director
Sam Mendes – 1917
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Todd Phillips – Joker
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho – Parasite
Original Screenplay
Booksmart
Knives Out
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite
Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Leading Actress
Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renee Zellweger – Judy
Leading Actor
Leonardo Di Caprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Taron Egerton – Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
Supporting Actress
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johannson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Margot Robbie – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Original Score
1917
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker
Casting
Joker
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The Two Popes
Cinematography
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Le Mans ’66
The Lighthouse
Editing
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Le Mans ’66
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Production Design
1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Costume Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Judy
Little Women
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Make Up & Hair
1917
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Rocketman
Sound
1917
Joker
Le Mans ’66
Rocketman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Special Video Effects
1917
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
British Short Animation
Grandad Was A Romantic
In Her Boots
The Magic Boat
British Short Film
Azaar
Goldfish
Kamali
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
The Trap
EE Rising Star Award
Awkwafina
Kaitlyn Dever
Kelvin Harrison Jr.
Jack Lowden
Michael Ward