Here’s a full list of this years Golden Globe winners

Last night the 77th Annual Golden Globe awards took place in L.A, hosted by comedian Ricky Gervais.
It wasn’t a great night for Irish stars as Saoirse Ronan didn’t take home the gold for Best Actress for her role in Little Women.
Andrew Scott also missed out on his first Globe for his role in Fleabag.
However, it was a night full of drama as Netflix ruled the nominations, but took a back seat when it came to taking home awards.
Let’s take a look at the full list of winners.
Best Motion Picture – Drama
1917 – Winner
The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes
Best Performance By An Actress in A Motion Picture – Drama
Cynthia Erivo Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renée Zellweger – Judy – Winner
Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama
Christian Bale – Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker – Winner
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Dolemite Is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood – Winner
Rocketman
Best Performance by an Actress in A Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Ana De Armas – Knives OUt
Awkwafina – The Farewell – Winner
Cate Blanchett – Where’d You Go, Bernadette
Beanie Feldstein – Booksmart
Emma Thompson – Late Night
Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Daniel Craig – Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Taron Egerton – Rocketman – Winner
Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Frozen 2
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Lion King
Missing Link – Winner
Toy Story 4
Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
Kath Bates – Richard Jewell
Annette Bening – The Report
Laura Dern – Marriage Story – Winner
Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
Tom Hanks – Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irish Man
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time In Hollywood – Winner
Best Television Series – Drama
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession – Winner
Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Drama
Jennnifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Olivia Colman – The Crown – Winner
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Drama
Brian Cox – Succession – Winner
Kit Harrington – Game Of Thrones
Rami Malek – Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies – The Crown
Billy Porter – Pose
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Barry
Fleabag – Winner
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy.
Christina Applegate – Dead To Me
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst – On Becoming A God In Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne – Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag – Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical Or Comedy
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader – Barr
Ben Platt – The Politician
Paul Rudd – Living With Yourself
Ramy Youssef – Ramy – Winner
Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV film
Kaitlyn Dever – Unbelievable
Joey King – The Act
Helen Mirren – Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever – Unbelievable
Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon – Winner
Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV film
Christopher Abbott – Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Spy
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice – Winner
Jared Harris – Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Patricia Arquette – The Act – Winner
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
Toni Collette – Unbelievable
Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies
Emily Watson – Chernobyl
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Andrew Scott – Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgard – Chernobyl – Winner
Henry Winkler – Barry