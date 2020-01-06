The 77th annual awards were held in L.A last night

Here’s a full list of this years Golden Globe winners

Last night the 77th Annual Golden Globe awards took place in L.A, hosted by comedian Ricky Gervais.

It wasn’t a great night for Irish stars as Saoirse Ronan didn’t take home the gold for Best Actress for her role in Little Women.

Andrew Scott also missed out on his first Globe for his role in Fleabag.

However, it was a night full of drama as Netflix ruled the nominations, but took a back seat when it came to taking home awards.

Let’s take a look at the full list of winners.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

1917 – Winner

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

Best Performance By An Actress in A Motion Picture – Drama

Cynthia Erivo Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renée Zellweger – Judy – Winner

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama

Christian Bale – Ford v Ferrari

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker – Winner

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood – Winner

Rocketman

Best Performance by an Actress in A Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Ana De Armas – Knives OUt

Awkwafina – The Farewell – Winner

Cate Blanchett – Where’d You Go, Bernadette

Beanie Feldstein – Booksmart

Emma Thompson – Late Night

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig – Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Taron Egerton – Rocketman – Winner

Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Frozen 2

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lion King

Missing Link – Winner

Toy Story 4

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Kath Bates – Richard Jewell

Annette Bening – The Report

Laura Dern – Marriage Story – Winner

Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Tom Hanks – Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irish Man

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time In Hollywood – Winner

Best Television Series – Drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession – Winner

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Drama

Jennnifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Olivia Colman – The Crown – Winner

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox – Succession – Winner

Kit Harrington – Game Of Thrones

Rami Malek – Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies – The Crown

Billy Porter – Pose

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Barry

Fleabag – Winner

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy.

Christina Applegate – Dead To Me

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst – On Becoming A God In Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne – Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag – Winner

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader – Barr

Ben Platt – The Politician

Paul Rudd – Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef – Ramy – Winner

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV film

Kaitlyn Dever – Unbelievable

Joey King – The Act

Helen Mirren – Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever – Unbelievable

Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon – Winner

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV film

Christopher Abbott – Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Spy

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice – Winner

Jared Harris – Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Patricia Arquette – The Act – Winner

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

Toni Collette – Unbelievable

Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies

Emily Watson – Chernobyl

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Andrew Scott – Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgard – Chernobyl – Winner

Henry Winkler – Barry