A new boy has entered the villa for Shaughna

Here’s everything you need to know about Love Island bombshell Jamie Clayton

A mysterious Love Island bombshell has landed in the South African villa – and he is set to take villa favourite Shaughna on a date.

Tonight, viewers were introduced to newcomer Jamie, but fans weren’t given any information about him other than his name.

We went internet sleuthing, and discovered that the new villa entry is none other than Jamie Clayton.

Jamie is an Edinburgh native who resides in Manchester.

However, he travels abroad quite a bit, holidaying in Ibiza, Indonesia and Dubai recently.

He has also travelled Australia, where he played Ozzy football for a team called Bunyip Football Club in Victoria.

You can find him on Instagram at @jamieclayton9.

SECRETS OUT HERE WE GO 💥 MY BOY IS GOING IN THE VILLA.. GO GET YOUR GIRL BRO #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/L6mXecfEYc — JORDAN (@JordanWeekender) February 10, 2020

His identity was revealed by Ibiza Weekender star Jordan Davies, who shared a snap of himself with Jamie on Twitter.

“SECRETS OUT HERE WE GO,” Jordan wrote.

“MY BOY IS GOING IN THE VILLA.. GO GET YOUR GIRL BRO.”

Jamie has shared his interest in getting to know Shaughna, and is set to take her on a romantic date on tomorrow night’s show.

Tune in to Virgin Media One at 9pm to see if any magic happens between them.