Here is EVERYTHING coming to Netflix this month

Here's what you can binge watch during dry January

By
Clodagh Meaney
-
As Christmas draws to a close, Dry January looms.

And what better way to spend your nights than snuggled up binge-watching Netflix.

Goss.ie have gathered a full list of everything coming to the streaming service this month.

New releases include Sex Education season 2, Grace and Frankie season 6 and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3.

January 1st
Messiah
Spinning Out

January 2nd
Thieves of the Wood
Sex, Explained: Limited Series

January 3rd
Anne with an E: The Final Season
Todas las pecas del mundo

January 4
Go! Go! Cory Carson

January 8
Cheer

January 10

Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 2
Jamtara- Sabka Number Ayega
Until Dawn
Titans: Season 2
AJ and the Queen
The Inbestigators: Season 2
Harvey Girls Forever!
Medical Police

January 13
The Healing Powers of Dude

January 14
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts

January 17

Ares
Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4
Sex Education: Season 2
Wer Kann, Der Kann
Vivir dos veces
Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace

January 15
Grace and Frankie: Season 6
Quien a hierro mata

January 20
Family Reunion: Part 2

January 21
Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty
Word Party: Season 4

January 23
October Faction
The Ghost Bride
Modo Aviao

January 24

You Cannot Hide
Rise of Empires: Ottoman
The Ranch: The Final Season
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3
A Sun

January 26
Vir Das: For India

January 29
Omniscient
Night on Earth

January 30
Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey
The Stranger

January 31

Luna Nera
Ragnarok
Diablero: Season 2
Bojack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B)
Uncut Gems

