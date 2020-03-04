Here are the Duke and Duchess of Cambridges’ plans for their second day in Ireland

A number of road closures are in place in Dublin city this morning

Here are the Duke and Duchess of Cambridges’ plans for their second...

After arriving in Dublin yesterday morning, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had a jam-packed day of activities.

The royal couple visited Áras an Uachtaráin, Government Buildings, laid a wreath in the Garden of Remembrance and enjoyed a reception at the Guinness Storehouse.

Today, the couple have an equally as busy schedule for their second day of experiencing the Emerald Isle.

Prince William and Kate Middleton will take in the sights of the capital today.

The pair will stop by Temple Bar, to visit the bustling city centre.

They will stop off at Jigsaw, Ireland’s National Centre for Youth Mental Health.

They will then leave Dublin for the first time since their arrival, and will venture to Prosperous Co. Kildare.

They will then move on to Grange, Co. Meath and back to Howth Co. Dublin.

Tomorrow, the couple will travel to Galway for the final day of their trip.