Here are ALL the winners of the 2020 BAFTAs

The BAFTAs are officially over for another year – and here are the names of the films and celebs who scooped awards on the night.

1917, Joker and Parasite were favourites across the board, while Marriage Story and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood also received nods.

BEST FILM

WINNER – 1917, Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Sam Mendes, Jayne-Ann Tenggren

THE IRISHMAN Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Martin Scorsese, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

JOKER Bradley Cooper, Todd Phillips, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE Bong Joon-ho, Kwak Sin-ae

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

WINNER – PARASITE Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho

BOOKSMART Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

KNIVES OUT Rian Johnson

MARRIAGE STORY Noah Baumbach

ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD Quentin Tarantino

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

WINNER – Jojo Rabbit Taika Waititi

THE IRISHMAN Steven Zaillian

JOKER Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

LITTLE WOMEN Greta Gerwig

THE TWO POPES Anthony McCarten

LEADING ACTRESS

WINNER – Renee Zellweger, Judy

JESSIE BUCKLEY Wild Rose

SCARLETT JOHANSSON Marriage Story

SAOIRSE RONAN Little Women

CHARLIZE THERON Bombshell

LEADING ACTOR

WINNER – Joaquin Phoenix Joker

LEONARDO DICAPRIO Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

ADAM DRIVER Marriage Story

TARON EGERTON Rocketman

JONATHAN PRYCE The Two Popes

BEST DIRECTOR

WINNER – 1917 Sam Mendes

THE IRISHMAN Martin Scorsese

JOKER Todd Phillips

ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE Bong Joon-ho

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

WINNER – Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

TOM HANKS A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

ANTHONY HOPKINS The Two Popes

AL PACINO The Irishman

JOE PESCI The Irishman

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

WINNER – Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Margot Robbie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

WINNER – 1917 Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Krysty Wilson-Cairns

BAIT Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite

FOR SAMA Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

ROCKETMAN Dexter Fletcher, Adam Bohling, David Furnish, David Reid, Matthew Vaughn, Lee Hall

SORRY WE MISSED YOU Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty

THE TWO POPES Fernando Meirelles, Jonathan Eirich, Dan Lin, Tracey Seaward, Anthony McCarten

ANIMATED FILM

WINNER – Klaus, Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh

FROZEN 2 Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho

A SHAUN THE SHEEP MOVIE: FARMAGEDDON Will Becher, Richard Phelan, Paul Kewley

TOY STORY 4 Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen

DOCUMENTARY

WINNER – For Sama Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

AMERICAN FACTORY Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert

APOLLO 11 Todd Douglas Miller

DIEGO MARADONA Asif Kapadia

THE GREAT HACK Karim Amer, Jehane Noujaim

BEST CASTING

WINNER – Joker Shayna Markowitz

MARRIAGE STORY Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD Victoria Thomas

THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD Sarah Crowe

THE TWO POPES Nina Gold

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

WINNER – 1917 Roger Deakins

THE IRISHMAN Rodrigo Prieto

JOKER Lawrence Sher

FORD V FERRARI Phedon Papamichael

THE LIGHTHOUSE Jarin Blaschke

BEST EDITING

WINNER – FORD V FERRARI Andrew Buckland, Michael

THE IRISHMAN Thelma Schoonmaker

JOJO RABBIT Tom Eagles

JOKER Jeff Groth

McCusker

ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD Fred Raskin

PRODUCTION DESIGN

WINNER – 1917 Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales

THE IRISHMAN Bob Shaw, Regina Graves

JOJO RABBIT Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková

JOKER Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran

ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh