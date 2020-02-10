Hollywood's biggest award show is officially over

Here are ALL the winners from last night’s Oscars 2020

Hollywood’s biggest award show is officially over, as The Oscars 2020 comes to a close.

There was triumph and disappointment for many at last night’s event, with Parasite, 1917 and Joker being the most-talked about projects from the night.

Parasite is the first ever foreign-language film in the ceremony’s 92-year history to scoop best picture.

Best picture

1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Parasite (WINNER)

Ford v Ferrari

Best actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Renée Zellweger, Judy (WINNER)

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Best actor

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker (WINNER)

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best director

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite (WINNER)

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Music (original song)

“I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough

“Into The Unknown” from Frozen II

“Stand Up” from Harriet

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman (WINNER)

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4

“Glasgow” from Wild Rose

Music (original score)

Joker (WINNER)

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

International feature film

France, Les Misérables

North Macedonia, Honeyland

Poland, Corpus Christi

South Korea, Parasite (WINNER)

Spain, Pain and Glory

Makeup and hairstyling

Bombshell (WINNER)

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Visual effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917 (WINNER)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best film editing

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Ford v Ferrari (WINNER)

Parasite

Best cinematography

Roger Deakins, 1917 (WINNER)

Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman

Lawrence Sher, Joker

Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse

Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Best sound mixing

Ad Astra

Joker

1917 (WINNER)

Ford v Ferrari

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Best sound editing

1917

Ford v Ferrari (WINNER)

Joker

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best supporting actress

Laura Dern, Marriage Story (WINNER)

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Documentary short feature

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) (WINNER)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Documentary feature

American Factory (WINNER)

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Best costume design

Sandy Powell & Christopher Peterson, The Irishman

Mark Bridges, Joker

Arianne Phillips, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Jacqueline Durran, Little Women (WINNER)

Mayes C. Rubeo, Jojo Rabbit

Best production design

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood (WINNER)

The Irishman

1917

Jojo Rabbit

Parasite

Live-action short film

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window (WINNER)

Saria

A Sister

Best adapted screenplay

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit (WINNER)

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, Joker

Best original screenplay

Rian Johnson, Knives Out

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite (WINNER)

Animated short film

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love (WINNER)

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Animated feature film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4 (WINNER)

Best supporting actor

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood (WINNER)

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood