Helen Mirren praises Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: ‘Their instincts are absolutely correct’

The actress has praised their decision to step back from the Royal family

Helen Mirren has praised Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Their time as senior working Royals comes to an end on March 31st, which will mark the start of their ‘transition period’.

Harry and Meghan’s decision to step back from the Royal family has caused a lot of controversy, but Dame Helen Mirren thinks they’re doing the right thing.

Speaking to Variety, the actress said: “I think their instincts are absolutely right, and I applaud them for it. Hugely actually. Of course, it is complicated…”

She continued: “Meghan Markle was a fantastic addition to the royal family—charming, did everything right, was gracious, was sweet natured, and seemed to be…Wow! What a lovely addition. Didn’t seem to be neurotic…”

“So, I think it is a loss in a way, but at the same time I think their instincts are absolutely correct.”

“And I think it will all, hopefully, sort itself out, and the tabloid pearl-clutchers will get over their trauma at not having someone to attack all the time. They’ll find another victim…probably me,” she laughed.

Last month, the Duke of Duchess of Sussex announced their plans to quit their roles as senior members of the British royal family.

According to Buckingham Palace, the couple will take part in at least six more engagements before March 31.

Harry is scheduled to attend the Invictus Games Choir Visit on February 28 alongside Jon Bon Jovi, and the official opening of the Silverstone Experience on March 6 with Lewis Hamilton.

Harry and Meghan will also attend the Endeavour Fund Awards on March 5, and the Mountbatten Music Festival at the Royal Albert Hall on March 7.

Then their final engagement will be with the entire royal family at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 9.

From April 1st onwards, the couple will be represented through their UK foundation team, after closing their Buckingham Palace office.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also become privately funded members of The Royal Family, with permission to earn their own income and the ability to pursue their own private charitable interests.