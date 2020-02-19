Hayden Panettiere’s boyfriend Brian Hickerson arrested for domestic violence after ‘punching her in the face’

The couple got into an alleged row on Valentine's Day

Hayden Panettiere’s boyfriend Brian Hickerson arrested for domestic violence after ‘punching her...

Hayden Panettiere’s boyfriend Brian Hickerson was arrested for domestic violence, after the couple got into a row on Valentine’s Day.

According to TMZ, Brian was arrested by officers at around 2.30am last Friday, after he struck her “with a closed fist on the right side of her face.”

The Teton County Sheriff’s Office in Wyoming have confirmed that they responded to a disturbance complaint at a private residence in Jackson.

Hayden allegedly told police that she and Brian were in their bedroom when he punched her.

Hayden Panettiere’s BF Arrested for Domestic Violence, Allegedly Punched Her https://t.co/Y0KD4GeVcP — TMZ (@TMZ) February 18, 2020

Officers said her face appeared red and swollen, and she also had a scrape and swelling on her left hand.

Hayden’s boyfriend was booked for domestic battery, and they also charged him with interfering with a police officer for allegedly refusing to identify himself. He has since been released.

This isn’t the first time Brian has been arrested for domestic violence.

In May 2019, the LAPD arrested the real estate agent for domestic violence after he and Hayden got into an alleged “physical altercation” at their home.

The actress was allegedly found with “redness” and “marks” on her body.

At the time, Brian was ordered to stay 100 yards away from Hayden, however, the case against him was later dismissed in September when the district attorney’s office failed to “secure a material witness.”

Hayden started dating Brian back in 2018, following her split from Wladimir Klitschko.

The former Nashville star shares 5-year-old daughter Kaya with Wladimir, who is currently raising her in Ukraine.