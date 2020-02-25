Hayden Panettiere breaks her silence after boyfriend’s domestic battery charge

The couple got into an alleged row on Valentine's Day

Hayden Panettiere has broken her silence, after her boyfriend Brian Hickerson was arrested for domestic violence on Valentine’s Day.

According to TMZ, Brian was arrested by officers at around 2.30am, after he allegedly struck Hayden “with a closed fist on the right side of her face” during a row at their home in Wyoming.

Over the weekend, Hayden broke her silence for the first time by sharing a photo of her ex Wladimir Klitschko holding hands with their 5-year-old daughter Kaya Evdokia.

According to E! News, the actress captioned the post, “Best father ever,” but later deleted it.

Before she deleted the post, a Twitter user confused Wladimir for Hayden’s most recent boyfriend Brian, and commented, “Before or after he beat you.”

Hayden wrote back: “Wrong guy. Klitschko’s r legends. That’s my CHAMP.”

Another person then tweeted Hayden, asking if she was okay, and the actress replied: “Always good 😊.”

Hayden allegedly told police that she and Brian were in their bedroom when he punched her in the face.

Officers said her face appeared red and swollen, and she also had a scrape and swelling on her left hand.

Hayden’s boyfriend was booked for domestic battery, and they also charged him with interfering with a police officer for allegedly refusing to identify himself. He has since been released.

This isn’t the first time Brian has been arrested for domestic violence.

In May 2019, the LAPD arrested the real estate agent for domestic violence after he and Hayden got into an alleged “physical altercation” at their home.

The actress was allegedly found with “redness” and “marks” on her body.

At the time, Brian was ordered to stay 100 yards away from Hayden, however, the case against him was later dismissed in September when the district attorney’s office failed to “secure a material witness.”

Hayden started dating Brian back in 2018, following her split from Wladimir Klitschko.