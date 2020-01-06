Harvey Weinstein sexual assault trial begins in New York today

The director has pleaded not guilty to the claims

The trial of movie producer Harvey Weinstein is due to begin today.

The Hollywood heavyweight will face five charges of rape and sexual assault on two women.

The director has pleaded not guilty to the claims.

The trial, which will be heard in New York’s Supreme Court, is expected to last a number of months before a verdict is reached.

A huge number of women made allegations of sexual abuse and harassment against the 67-year-old director.

The accusers include some of Hollywood’s most high-profile actresses, including Rose McGowen, Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie.

The allegations made against him led to the rise of the #MeToo movement and Time’s Up campaigns.

Harvey Weinstein continues to claim that any sexual activity which occurred was consensual.

Prosecutors reportedly want jurors to hear from some of the more than 75 women who have made claims against him.