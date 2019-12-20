Harry Styles surprises fans by bringing out Stormzy during intimate gig in London

Harry Styles surprises fans by bringing out Stormzy during intimate gig in...

Harry Styles surprised fans by bringing out Stormzy during an intimate gig in London last night.

The singer gave just 1,500 fans the opportunity to bag tickets to see him at London’s Electric Ballroom on Thursday night, by ordering his album from his official website.

The 25-year-old delighted fans by singing tunes from his new album, and then sent the crowd wild when he invited grime rapper Stormzy on stage. ‘

In videos posted on social media, the pair can be seen singing Stormzy’s hit song ‘Vossi Bop’ on stage.

EYE HAVE NO WORDS pic.twitter.com/dh7CSYC4A0 — b TODAY (@IovedangeI) December 19, 2019

.@stormzy talking about Harry tonight at the London show. “From my heart, you’re not just a pop star, you’re a brilliant artist.” pic.twitter.com/qZe8wJdMMU — HSD (@hsdaily) December 19, 2019

During his time on stage, the rapper also praised Harry as “not just a popstar, but a brilliant artist.”

The former One Direction star also treated fans to a cover of Lizzo’s Juice – which he recorded for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge earlier this week.