Harry Styles shares horrifying details of knifepoint mugging

Harry Styles has opened up about the terrifying robbery he experienced in London on Valentines Day of this year.

The star was walking home in London’s Hampstead when he was robbed at knifepoint by a group of muggers.

“I was walking home from a friend’s house and I see this group of guys with their hoods up and faces covered. I turn my music off and I hear them trying to catch up,” he told Howard Stern on SiriusXM.

“I cross the street and they cross the street and I think, ‘For f*ck sake, I’m going to get robbed’.”

“The guys are like, ‘Can we talk to you for a minute?’ There’s nobody around and my heart’s pounding.”

“He’s like, ‘Do you smoke weed? Do you want weed?’ I said, ‘No’. He was like, ‘What have you got on you?’ And they gathered around me and I said, ‘I haven’t got anything’. And he’s like, ‘Stop f***ing around’.”

Harry recalled that he didn’t want the thieves to take his phone, which contains private details about the star’s life as well as the contact details of a number of high-profile celebrities.

“I had some cash in my pocket, so I pull it out and he takes it from me. And I had my headphone jack sticking out of my pocket and he’s like, ‘What’s that plugged into?’”

“So I pull out my phone and I’m thinking, ‘OK this is annoying but I’ll wipe it and get a new phone’. And then the guy’s like, ‘Unlock your phone,’ and the other one pulls his shirt up and he’s got a knife sticking in his pants.”

“I said, ‘I’m sorry mate, I can’t unlock my phone’. The guy’s like, ‘You have ten seconds,’ and he starts counting down. I was like, ‘I can’t’” he explained, thinking of the various celebrities whose details would be compromised if he did.

Harry revealed that in a risky moment, he ran into the road in an attempt to escape the robbers.

“I just run into the road and tried to stop a car and obviously, mad man runs into the road, you won’t let them into your car,” he said.

“They don’t let me in, I try and get in another car and they don’t let me in. So I just turned and run back towards the area where I live.”

Police investigations into the robbery are still ongoing.