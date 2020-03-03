"You want to date normally but then, you also want to protect it..."

Harry Styles responds to claims that he is dating Adele

Harry Styles has responded to rumours that he is dating Rolling In The Deep singer Adele.

The singer has revealed that the pair are not dating and are just friends, after they went on holiday together.

Speaking to Howard Stern on his Sirius XM radio show, he said: “I feel like that’s just any time two musicians hang out.”

“Either they’re dating or they’re recording together.”

Detailing the trials of dating while famous, he said:

“It’s always kind of a balance thing, because you want to date normally but then, you also want to protect it so it can be normal.

“I think a big part of it is like, you wanna be able to spend enough time with each other where you can get to know each other before you have to deal with the extra stuff.”

However, Harry is adamant that he does want a family and to get married in the future.

“I’d like to be. It’s definitely what I would like to do,” he said.

Harry also told the broadcaster about the terrifying mugging he experienced on Valentines Day.