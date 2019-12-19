We love that they're all still friends!

Harry Potter fans are freaking out over this cast reunion

Some of our favourite stars from Harry Potter reunited last night – and fans are freaking out over it.

Emma Watson, Tom Felton, Matthew Lewis, Bonnie Wright and Evanna Lynch met up in London on Wednesday, and shared sweet photos of their reunion on Instagram.

Sharing a black and white snap of the group, Emma captioned the post: “Merry Christmas from us.”

The post has gained almost 3 million likes over night, and fans expressed their delight in the comment section.

Tom also shared photos on his own Instagram feed, alongside the caption: “Seasons greetings from my school mates. @mattdavelewis & I mid debate x #gryfindorVSslytherin.”

It’s been eight years since the Harry Potter franchise came to an end in 2011.

The film series, based on the novels by author J. K. Rowling, consisted of eight fantasy films – beginning with Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, and culminating with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.