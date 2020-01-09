Harry and Meghan share Instagram update after announcing they are stepping back from the royal family

The pair shocked many with their groundbreaking move

Harry and Meghan share Instagram update after announcing they are stepping back...

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry broke their social media silence since yesterday’s explosive announcement that they are taking a step away from royal life.

The couple, who welcomed their son Archie in 2019, revealed that they are stepping down as senior royals last night.

Today, the couple gave an update on social media to wish their sister-in-law Kate Middleton a very happy birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jan 9, 2020 at 3:07am PST

Duchess Catherine of Cambridge is 38 years old today.

In the comments section of a photo uploaded by The Cambridge royal’s joint Instagram account, Meghan and Harry penned a comment, reading:

“Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Cambridge today!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on Jan 8, 2020 at 10:33am PST

The comment caused followers to reply en masse, making a mix of support and distain appear in the replies.

“It’s so sad that yet again you have made a day that’s not about you about you,” one irate royals fan wrote. “You have some nerve!” wrote another.

Many claimed that the couple’s groundbreaking statement “overshadowed” Kate’s birthday celebrations.

The comments comes after the bombshell statement from Harry and Meghan, which said that they will be splitting their time between the UK and the US.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” read the groundbreaking post.

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”