Hamish Gaman pulls out of Dancing On Ice as he feels ‘vulnerable’ and is ‘struggling’

Hamish Gaman pulls out of Dancing On Ice as he feels ‘vulnerable’...

Dancing On Ice pro skater Hamish Gaman will not appear on tonight’s Dancing On Ice episode.

The on-ice athlete is taking a break from the show after revealing that he is “struggling” and simply “couldn’t face” going on the air tonight.

The star has been accused of “bullying” by former skating partner Caprice Bourret.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “I’m sad to say that I’ve pulled out of appearing on Dancing on Ice tonight.”

“The past three-and-a-half months have been the worst of my life, and I’m struggling.”

“It might look like things have been calming down, but they aren’t. Numerous defamatory articles have been stopped from running in the press over the past few weeks.”

I’m sad to say that I’ve pulled out of appearing on @dancingonice tonight.#DancingOnIce ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Y2XzA3Of2n — Hamish Gaman (@HamishGaman) February 16, 2020

“These untrue stories are continually being fed to the press by a ‘source’.”

“I’ve been told by various people where these articles and source quotes are coming from, and it’s clear that they’re trying to destroy my reputation.”

“It’s become relentless and I feel extremely vulnerable. I’m asking them to stop.”

He added: “I desperately want to move on from all of this and focus on the skating. I’ve done absolutely nothing wrong, and was told by the team who reviewed all the rehearsal footage that I was an ‘exemplary pro’.”

“I can only hope that this will all be over soon. I’m so sorry to not be on the ice tonight, but I couldn’t face it.”

“Thank you for your support and kind messages.”

Caprice has since left the show.