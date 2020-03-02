Hailey Bieber shares sweet birthday post for husband Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber has shared a sweet birthday post in honour of husband Justin Bieber.
The star shared a selection of snaps from the course of their romance on her Instagram feed.
Justin turned 26 on March 1st 20202.
“Happy birthday best friend,” she captioned the pics.
“Thank you for putting a smile on my face every single day.”
“I love you.”
Justin also payed homage to his wife in his own birthday postings, uploading a snap of the couple at his birthday soiree.
“Your [sic] my birthday gift bubba,” he wrote over a post of the couple kissing.
Hailey recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she opened up about how the couple rekindled their relationship.