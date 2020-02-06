Hailey Bieber reveals the toll Justin’s Lyme disease took on their relationship

“In sickness and in health - We went straight into figuring out the hard stuff."

Hailey Bieber has explained how difficult it was to support husband Justin Bieber during his pre-diagnosed struggle with Lyme disease.

The model revealed that the pair chose not to have a huge wedding when they originally got married in a New York court house due to Justin’s ill health.

“He was really sick. He has Lyme disease, and he was dealing with a bunch of medical stuff. We didn’t have a diagnosis,” she told Elle.

“And it was hard because everybody from the outside was being super mean and judgmental, saying he looked like he was on drugs, saying how unhealthy he looked, when in truth, he was not healthy and we didn’t know why.”

Hailey expressed that her traditional wedding vows – to love Justin in sickness and in health – were immediately tested.

“It was months of me being a new wife trying to help him figure out what was wrong and what was going on. Now he’s perfectly healthy. But going through that and then trying to be like, ‘So where does our wedding fit into this?’ didn’t feel like the vibe at all,” she said.

“In sickness and in health – We went straight into figuring out the hard stuff.” Because you never know what can happen with someone’s health.”

“When you don’t know what’s happening, it’s really scary. And then you have the opinions of everybody from the outside, and it just sucks.”

The star went on to explain that their born-again Christian faith is the foundation of her loving relationship with Justin.

“It’s the most important part of our relationship, following Jesus together, being a part of the church community together. It’s everything,” she said.