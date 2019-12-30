Hailee Steinfeld hints she’s penned a song about her split from Niall Horan

Fans are convinced Hailee Steinfeld has penned a song about her split from Niall Horan.

The 23-year-old dated the One Direction star for about a year, before they called it quits at the end of 2018.

Hailee and Niall were notoriously private about their relationship, but it looks like Hailee is ready to pour her heart out in a new song about the Irish singer.

Taking to Instagram, the brunette revealed she’s releasing a new song called ‘Wrong Direction’ on January 1st.

Hailee also shared a photo of her in the recording studio, alongside a broken heart emoji.

The news comes after Niall recently released his new song ‘Put A Little Love On Me’, which he wrote after splitting from Hailee last year.

Speaking about the heartbreak track, Niall previously told The Sun: “It wouldn’t be my album if it didn’t have a sad, sad, sad ballad on it. This could potentially be my favourite song I’ve ever written.”

“I’d just gone through a breakup and it was all very real. It was very easy to sit down at the piano and speak and see what happens.”

Goss.ie exclusively reported Niall’s split from Hailee last December, after he was spotted on celebrity dating app, Raya.

