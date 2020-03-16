Greg O’Shea reveals he is ‘vulnerable’ to COVID-19 as he shares powerful isolation message

"If you are looking for me I’ll be in my cave self-isolating."

Love Island winner Greg O’Shea has revealed that he is “vulnerable” to the deadly symptoms of COVID-19 in a powerful new post.

The rugby player urged his followers to take the advice of the WHO and HSE and practice social distancing and self-isolation.

Posting to social media, Greg explained that he has had respiratory difficulties throughout his life.

Posing in front of a cave, Greg wrote: “If you are looking for me I’ll be in my cave self-isolating.”

“This is a worldwide pandemic so please listen to the experts and take the necessary measures. If not for your own health, for the health of others. Don’t be selfish!”

“Yes the elderly and those who are already sick are most vulnerable but anyone of any age is at risk!”

“As a person diagnosed with respiratory problems my whole life I am very concerned and I am asking you to treat Covid19 with the utmost respect and be responsible please.”

“Use this spare time to learn and up-skill in the safety of your own home. Lots of love and be safe”

Posting to his story, he urged his followers to “listen to the experts” and “practice social distancing” no matter their age or health status.

He also shared a messaged from acting Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, urging the nation to stop spreading fake news about the virus via WhatsApp.